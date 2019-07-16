Antara Kashyap July 16 2019, 7.27 pm July 16 2019, 7.27 pm

It is definitely the season of biopics. After the massive success of Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman and our very own Super 30, the story of a person's success is something the audience definitely wants to pay to watch. Now it is time for the iconic pop legend Elvis Presley to get a tribute in the form of a biopic. The Great Gatsby filmmaker Baz Luhrmann is making a film about the rise and zenith of the singer. Earlier, We reported that top stars from Hollywood including Miles Teller, Ansel Elgort and Harry Styles had been auditioned for the part. According to a statement released by the filmmaker, Austin Butler has been roped in to play the role of Elvis Presley.

Baz Luhrmann, who is known for his long exhaustive auditions, had first noticed Butler in a Broadway play. Butler was one of the least famous actors to have auditioned for the role. The other A-listers included Whiplash actor Miles Teller, Baby Driver actor Ansel Elgort, Avengers: Age of Ultron actor Aaron Taylor Johnson and One Direction singer Harry Styles. In the statement released by the Romeo+ Juliet filmmaker, he said, “I knew I couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist. Throughout the casting process, it was an honour for me to encounter such a vast array of talent. I had heard about Austin Butler from his stand-out role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures.”

Austin Butler also shared the news on his social media with an Elvis Presley song lyric.

