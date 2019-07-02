Antara Kashyap July 02 2019, 5.38 pm July 02 2019, 5.38 pm

Some of the finest young actors of Hollywood auditioned to play the roll of King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley for his biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. This included former One Direction singer Harry Styles, Baby Driver actor Ansel Elgort, Whiplash actor Miles Teller, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Austin Butler. The actors were auditioned by the Romeo+ Juliet filmmaker, and he will reportedly announce his decision in the upcoming week. Actor Tom Hanks has already been cast in the movie as Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley's manager who had a huge impact on his life. The news was broken by an entertainment portal The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

Luhrmann's film will deal with Elvis Presley's early years and his rise as a star. His relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker is also an extremely important theme of the film as the manager oversaw every move of Presley's career till the early 1970s. The film will be shot in Australia, the homeland of the filmmaker. There are also reports that the filmmaker is splitting the singer's story into two movies. One which will map his early success in his twenties and the other, his career from the age of 35.

Tom Hanks who is about to play Colonel Sanders has gone on record to say that the film's schedule will commence in the upcoming year. At an interview with BBC's Radio One, Hanks said. "That’s a ways away. That’ll be sometime next year." He also went on to share how much he knew about the face that would be portraying Presley. "I am not in that loop. I am operating solely on what I know of the whole Elvis legend. Honestly, all I know is we hope to do it next year. But I’m just in the collecting phase right now.”