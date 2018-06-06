BREAKING: Eminent fashion designer Kate Spade found dead at her apartment

The fashion world is in for a big shock and loss. Eminent American designer and stylist Kate Spade is no more. The Associated Press reports that the housekeeping found her hanging body inside the apartment.

Though no details have been divulged, it has been found that the body was discovered at about 10.20 am, and that a note was found near it. Till now, it has been deemed a suicide.

FILE - In this May 13, 2004 file photo, designer Kate Spade poses with shoes from her next collection in New York. Law enforcement officials say Tuesday, June 5, 2018, that New York fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Spade made a splash when she rolled out bags of her own design in the 1990s. Aged 55, she is survived by her husband Andy Spade and daughter Frances Beatrix Spade, who is just 13.

The fashion world has indeed suffered a huge setback with the death of Kate. This is a void which would be hard to fill.