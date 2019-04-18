Emma Thompson and Jonas Brothers to feature on Saturday Night live

Debanu Das April 18 2019, 12.36 am April 18 2019, 12.36 am

Saturday Night Live will be ending its 44th season with three shows in the month of May. The shows will feature the Jonas Brothers, Paul Rudd, DJ Khaled and others. Nick Jonas, one of the members of the Jonas Brothers shared an update on Twitter, confirming his presence on Saturday Night Live on May 11, along with Emma Thompson. Thompson is an Oscar-winning actress who will be starring in the upcoming comedy-drama Late Night.

While Thompson will be hosting the series – aired late in the night – the recently reformed Jonas Brothers will be called in as the musical guest as per reports. The season finale will be aired a week later on May 18. It will be emceed by Paul Rudd. The actor is a part of the upcoming film Avengers: Endgame, where he plays the role of the scientist and superhero Ant-Man. The film is scheduled to release on April 26. Rudd will be joined by DJ Khaled who will feature as the musical guest. As per reports, former SNL cast member Adam Sandler will be returning to host for the first time on May 4. Some of the recent hosts on the show include Emma Stone, Kit Harington, Sandra Oh, and Idris Elba.

And now...for the final time this season...



𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸. 𝗧𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗲. 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝘀. pic.twitter.com/GsMU3RYIAC — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 17, 2019

The Jonas Brothers will be making their second appearance on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest. The Grammy Award-nominated group recently released their first original track, Sucker. The release came after a gap of almost six years. The track debuted at number one at the Billboard Hot 100 list.

The Jonas Brothers announced their reunion shortly after Nick Jonas got hitched to Priyanka Chopra in a ceremony in Jodhpur. The episode starring Sandler will be the first of the three final SNLs of the season.