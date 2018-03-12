Emma Watson donates £1 million to anti-harassment campaign

British actress Emma Watson donated £1 million to a new campaign which aims to help victims of sexual harassment. The donation to the UK Justice and Equality Fund comes at a time when nearly 200 female British and Irish stars signed an open letter to call for an end to sexual harassment in the workplace, reports the Independent.

Emma is one of the first donors to the fund which was founded by some of the women who signed the letter, besides a group of 160 academics, activists and charity workers. According to reports, other actors who signed the letter include Emma Thompson, Carey Mulligan, Saoirse Ronan and Gemma Chan.

The letter mentions that Sunday’s Bafta awards is a time to “celebrate this tremendous moment of solidarity and unity across borders by coming together and making this movement international”.

“This movement is bigger than just a change in our industry alone,” it stated. “In the very near past, we lived in a world where sexual harassment was an uncomfortable joke; an unavoidable awkward part of being a girl or a woman.”

According to reports, many are expected to attend the event with activists and campaigners, instead of their partners. The Baftas ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 18. The event will be live streamed on Facebook.​