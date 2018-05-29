Emma Watson's split with boyfriend happens, as her Harry Potter co-star ties the knot

Harry Potter is the Holy Grail for its countless fans across the globe. The books bewitched all with the world J K Rowling weaved and soon after came in the movies that gave our imagination a stellar reality. Characters were brought to life on screen and we couldn’t be happier. Now that it’s been some time since the series got over, the stars and actors are getting on with their careers and lives remarkably well. Most notable one being Emma Watson aka Hermione Granger, who is actively involved in various causes and was even this generation’s Belle as she played the part in last year’s live-action Beauty and The Beast. However, this time, the news is not a good one as far as our beloved nerd is concerned. If reports are to be believed, Watson has split up with her boyfriend of six months, Chord Overstreet.

The news comes at an ironical time as Monday was the day her Harry Potter co-star Matthew Lewis aka Neville Longbottom tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Angela Jones, in Italy.

🇬🇧🇺🇸 A post shared by Matthew Lewis (@mattdavelewis) on May 28, 2018 at 9:46am PDT

Emma and Chord had met last year, soon after Emma’s relationship with William Knight had come to an end. And now, as per a report in The Sun, Emma has broken up with Chord, announcing the same by unfollowing him on Instagram.

Well, we hope the natural Amortentia hits and our Hermione finds the love of her life soon. Till then, enjoy the singledom girl and score some points for Gryffindor!