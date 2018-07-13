Emmy Award Nominations: Game Of Thrones leads with 22

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday and as was widely expected, Game Of Thrones received the maximum number of nominations. The hit show bagged 22 nominations followed by Saturday Night Live and Westworld with the 21 nominations each. While HBO got 108 nominations, Netflix ruled the networks with 112 nominations even as NBC obtained 78.

Here’s the detailed list of this year’s nominations.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

Game of Thrones

This Is Us

The Crown

The Americans

Stranger Things

Westworld

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Matt Smith (The Crown)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Abraham (Homeland)

Cameron Britton (Mindhunter)

Matthew Goode (The Crown)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)

Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis (Scandal)

Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones)

Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)

John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar)

Jesse Plemons (USS Callister)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Michelle Dockery (Godless)

Edie Falco (The Menendez Murders)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar)

John Leguizamo (Waco)

Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Edgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower)

Finn Wittrock (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert)

Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Judith Light (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult)

Merritt Wever (Godless)

Letitia Wright (Black Museum (Black Mirror))

Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Black-ish (ABC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

GLOW (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Sterling K. Brown (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Bryan Cranston (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Donald Glover (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Katt Williams (Atlanta)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Tina Fey (Saturday Night Live)

Tiffany Haddish (Saturday Night Live)

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Molly Shannon (Will & Grace)

Wanda Sykes (Black-ish)

Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Portlandia (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)

At Home with Amy Sedaris (TruTV)

I Love You, America (Hulu)

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Late Show with James Corden Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)

Flint (Lifetime)

Paterno (HBO)

The Tale (HBO)

Black Mirror: USS Callister (Netflix)

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Fixer Upper (HGTV)

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)

Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way (A&E)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery)

Intervention (A&E)

Naked and Afraid (Discovery Channel)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Host for Reality/Reality Competition Program

Kamau Bell (United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell)

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (Project Runway)

Jane Lynch (Hollywood Game Night)