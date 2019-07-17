Darshana Devi July 17 2019, 4.18 pm July 17 2019, 4.18 pm

On Tuesday night, the nomination list for the upcoming Emmy Awards was announced and Sophie Turner found a place in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category. With it, she has also marked her first-ever Emmy nominations and who else could be happier for her than her family members. The first to pour in congratulatory wishes for the Dark Phoenix star was her hubby dear, Joe Jonas. A day after which, her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra put up a special post for her ‘J Sister’.

“Congratulations to all the Emmy Nominations this year but specially too…” wrote PeeCee on her Instagram story and followed it with a collage of her and Sophie’s pictures. While the first picture sees the girlies posing at some event, the second has the two flashing their smiles for a selfie. Through her caption, she has expressed that the entire Jonas family is immensely proud of Turner.

Priyanka Chopra's post for Sophie Turner

Coming to Game Of Thrones, the HBO fantasy series starred Sophie as Sansa Stark, for all the eight seasons. Sophie joined the show in 2010 and was only 14 back then. “When you’re starting your career at a young age, you’re forced to grow up much faster. Also, playing a character like Sansa and having to endure all the things she did, toughens you up,” she told Psychologies magazine.