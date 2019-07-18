Darshana Devi July 18 2019, 10.14 am July 18 2019, 10.14 am

The insanely popular Game Of Thrones bid us farewell in May and due to the large number of backlashes it received, some wondered if the criticisms would stand in the way of its Emmy 2019 domination. But it only turned out otherwise. The HBO fantasy drama broke Emmys record by holding as many as 32 nominations this year, and Sophie Turner’s Sansa Stark character happens to be one of them. The first-time Emmy nominee has been nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category. An elated Sophie, on Wednesday, took to Instagram to pen a special note.

“I’m beyond humbled,” she wrote, adding that she had never thought she would ever be nominated for the Emmys. She continued that this is the ‘best farewell to the show’ that has been her ‘life’ for the past 10 years. She signed off with a shout out to her fellow nominees from the show-Lena Headey, Maisie Williams and Gwendoline Christie, who are competing her in the same category.

Sophie Turner is a first-time nominee at the Emmys 2019

The Jonas clan, of course, couldn’t be any happier for Turner. Out of everyone, it was her husband Joe Jonas who poured in his congratulatory wishes for her on social media and he was followed by Turner’s J Sister Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas too. "Congratulations to all of the Emmy nominees this year, but especially to you Sophie. We love you and are so incredibly proud of you,” read PeeCee’s Instagram story.

Lena, who portrayed the much-followed character of Cersei Lannister in the series, expressed her happiness through a video. As part of her caption, the actor wrote that she is ‘super chuffed, shocked and full of gratitude’ and called Game Of Thrones a ‘life-changing opportunity’.

Check out Lena Headey’s post here: