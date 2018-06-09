home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Eunice Gayson, the first Bond girl, passes away at 90

First published: June 09, 2018 07:50 PM IST | Updated: June 09, 2018 07:50 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Actor Eunice Gayson, who  played the very first Bond girl in the 1962 007 film Dr. No, has passed away at the age of 90. She played Sylvia Trench in the film. Gayson is known to be the woman who also calmed Sean Connery, who then went on to deliver the most iconic dialogue 'Bond, James Bond'.

"We are very sad to learn that our dear Eunice passed away on June 8th. An amazing lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be very much missed," A Tweet from her handle read.

Soon, the official handle of James Bond series also confirmed the news.

Gayson's character of Sylvia Trench was planned to be added in future Bond films as well. But director Guy Hamilton who directed Goldfinger, dropped the idea.

However, Gayson was seen in the 007 film From Russia with Love for a glimpse.

We pray her soul rests in peace!

