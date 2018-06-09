Eunice Gayson, the first Bond girl, passes away at 90

Actor Eunice Gayson, who played the very first Bond girl in the 1962 007 film Dr. No, has passed away at the age of 90. She played Sylvia Trench in the film. Gayson is known to be the woman who also calmed Sean Connery, who then went on to deliver the most iconic dialogue 'Bond, James Bond'.

"We are very sad to learn that our dear Eunice passed away on June 8th. An amazing lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be very much missed," A Tweet from her handle read.

We are very sad to learn that our dear Eunice passed away on June 8th. An amazing lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be very much missed. pic.twitter.com/c5kVHs256Y — Eunice Gayson (@EuniceGayson) June 9, 2018

Soon, the official handle of James Bond series also confirmed the news.

Comment from Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli: “We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first 'Bond girl' who played Sylvia Trench in DR. NO and FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE has passed away. Our sincere thoughts are with her family.” pic.twitter.com/W0UOcDEuZq — James Bond (@007) June 9, 2018

Gayson's character of Sylvia Trench was planned to be added in future Bond films as well. But director Guy Hamilton who directed Goldfinger, dropped the idea.

However, Gayson was seen in the 007 film From Russia with Love for a glimpse.

We pray her soul rests in peace!