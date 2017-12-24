Eva Longoria pregnant with first child and it’s a boy!

Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria, 42, is pregnant with her first child and it’s a boy. Her publicist has confirmed the news and said that actress is fourth months pregnant. Longorio married Televisa president Jose Antonio ‘Pepe’ Baston, 49, in May, 2016 after a courtship of three years. While it is Longoria’s first child, it is Baston’s fourth child.

Longoria and Baston began dating in 2013, got engaged in Dubai on December 2015 and subsequently a marriage took place in Mexico in 2016. This is Longoria’s third marriage, her first being with General Hospital star Tyler Christopher. Longoria and Christopher got married in 2002 and divorced in 2004. Her second marriage was with basketball team San Antonia Spurs’ point guard Tony Parker. They got married in 2007 and later divorced in 2010.

Rumours of Longoria’s pregnancy sparked in April this year where she looked a little curvier in one of her pictures she uploaded through her Snapchat. Dismissing the rumours of pregnancy she told People magazine, "I saw some pictures of myself really fat on a boat. I have to tell you all I did was eat cheese," Eva said, laughing. "Everybody's is saying I'm pregnant and I'm not. I was just lactose intolerant apparently. I just had to share because my whole family is calling me asking me if I'm pregnant. Yes, I look pregnant, but it was just a ball of cheese, a ball of cheese in my stomach."

In another interview with the magazine, Longoria hinted at having a baby, “I just turned 40, so I have thought, “Is time running out?” I should be thinking about [children], but I feel like my life is full.”​