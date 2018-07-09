Eye popped, jaws dropped! The size of Hailey Baldwin’s engagement ring will leave you stumped

We were in for a surprise when the news of Justin Bieber proposing to GF Hailey Baldwin broke! We actually thought it to be a hoax. But looks like the news is actually true. Justin and Hailey’s pictures are splattered all over social media and one such picture sees a beautiful rock on Hailey’s ring finger. Oh boy, the size of that diamond has left us speechless. Every woman dreams of having a huge, sparkling ring but Hailey, she is actually living that dream and we are so damn jealous.

Here’s the picture:

You are one lucky babe Hailey!

Talking about their engagement, Justin apparently proposed to Hailey in Bahamas. They have been vacationing there for a while now. Onlookers state that Justin and Hailey were dancing at some restaurant when the singer’s security guards came in and asked everyone to keep their phones aside. Something special was going to happen and it turns out that Justin was preparing to pop the question to his lady love.

It’s just been a month since the two started dating and it looks like they have found true love in each other. We are now looking forward to their official announcement on social media.

Happy days lying ahead for these two, it seems! J