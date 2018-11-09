‘F*** the President’ rants Snoop Dogg as he smokes a joint outside The White House

Popular rapper, Snoop Dogg leaves no chance to display his hatred for The President of America, Donald Trump and that too in the most unusual ways. But this time, he did something extremely hilarious yet offending.

The rapper who is famous for his ‘pot skills’, decided to go on a trip to Washington, DC on Wednesday only to smoke a marijuana in front of The White House! Well, as funny as it sounds, we simply can’t ignore this legendary step taken by Snoop Dogg! After reaching The White House, the rapper lit the joint in his hand, got stoned and shouted, “F*** the President”.

View this post on Instagram I had 2 do it pt 2 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Nov 7, 2018 at 1:45pm PST

View this post on Instagram I had 2 do it pt 3 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Nov 7, 2018 at 1:52pm PST

It doesn’t end here, the rapper made sure to film the entire action and posted the series of videos on his Instagram account and going by the response of his fans, they seemed to have fun!

Well, Snoop Dogg is not the only artiste to spew hate on Trump, renowned personalities like Meryl Steep, Lady Gaga, JK Rowling, Madonna, Robert De Niro and so many more… the list is endless!

We wonder what President has to say for all the venom that comes his way or maybe he doesn’t give a damn, as usual!