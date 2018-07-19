home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Fam jam! Will Smith FINALLY gets a much-deserved vacay with his wife and kids

American actor-singer Will Smith is heading to Italy with his family for a much-deserved break. The actor who has been shooting in vivid parts of the world has kicked off on a vacation to Italy’s Amalfi Coast and has shared a group selfie with his family.

Just finished shooting @GeminiManMovie for 5 Months... Knocked Out the #WorldCup... Family Vacation Begins TODAY!

In the picture, the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their children Jaden, Willow and Trey are accompanying him.

Smith has wrapped the shooting of  Ang Lee’s Gemini Man with his co-stars Clive Owen and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Colombia and Hungary where he had shot the epic #InMyFeelingsChallenge video in Budapest.

On Sunday, Will was in Russia for the World Cup finals and he even performed at the closing ceremony along with Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi on the single Live It Up that was the official song of the year’s tournament.

Meanwhile, Will and Jada are currently filming their hit Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk in Los Angeles.

Speaking of his other interests, the man has been taking up some insane challenges like he scaled a bridge in Budapest with his own version of the viral dance to Drake’s hit track and he is also going to be seen doing the heli bungee jumping from the Grand Canyon on his birthday this year.

