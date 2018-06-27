Famous Hollywood actors who got married more than once

Divorce is a big deal in India and other South Asian countries and Bollywood is no exception. All hell breaks loose when a Bollywood couple parts ways. And even more eyebrows our raised when they remarry. Hollywood, on the other hand, is quite different and positively so. A divorced celeb remarrying there does not attract eyeballs. There are many Hollywood actors who have got married more than once, and believe us they are one of the biggest names out there. Check out as we bring them to you.

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is undoubtedly one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. The Deadpool actor had got married to Scarlett Johansson in 2008, but the two parted ways in 2010. He later tied the knot with the Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively in 2012. The couple are proud parents of two daughters.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston’s first husband is the man every woman dreams to be with, none other than Brad Pitt. However, the two got divorced after five years of matrimony, when Pitt cheated on her. She found love in Justin Theroux and got married to him, but the relationship could not sustain. They announced their separation by the end of 2017.

Angelina Jolie

The gorgeous actress Angelina Jolie got married thrice, but unfortunately none of her marriages sustained. Her first husband was Jonny Lee Miller, she then got married Billy Bob Thornton, and her third wedding was with Brad Pitt. After a long relationship, the two tied the knot in 2014. However, the two decided to get separated in 2016.

Nicole Kidman

Actress Nicole Kidman got married to Tom Cruise in 1990. In the year 2001, the two got divorced after 11 years of marriage. She then got married to singer Keith Urban in 2006 with whom she has two daughters.

George Clooney

We won’t be wrong if we say that he is one of the hottest Hollywood actors. His first wife was Talia Balsam with whom his marriage lasted for a meagre four years (1989-1993). He took the longest hiatus then before finding love and plunging into matrimony. After 21 years, he tied the knot again 2014 with Amal Alamuddin. They have two daughters.

Kate Winslet

Titanic actress Kate Winslet has got married thrice. Her first husband was Jim Threapleton. Her second hubby was Sam Mendes, and now she is married to Ned Rocknroll.

Tom Cruise

Mission Impossible actor, Tom Cruise has also tied the knot thrice. In 1987 he got married to Mimi Rogers. After three years of marriage, they got separated. The actor then got married to Nicole Kidman. In 2001, he got divorced with her. In 2006, he got married for the third time. His third wife was Katie Holmes with whom he got divorced in 2012.

Halle Berry

The Bond girl, Halle Berry, got married thrice, but unfortunately none of her marriages were successful. Her first husband was David Justice (1993-1997), he second husband was Eric Benét (2001-2005), and third time she got married to Olivier Martinez (2013-2016).

Well, every ending signifies a new beginning. For the ones who are sustaining the love they found again, we wish them well, and for those who have separated, we know they will find love again.