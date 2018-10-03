Fan Bingbing missing in action but hit with $129m tax bill

Fan Bingbing, one of the most popular actresses in China, is in severe trouble. The communist country has accused Fan of evading millions of dollars in taxes. Reportedly, the authorities have also warned others from the film and television industry to come clean or they will also face similar fate. 37-year-old Fan disappeared from public life and stopped shooting for movies in June after the tax evasion allegations first surfaced.

As per reports, China has slapped a fine of 884 million yuan (that’s around $129 million) on Fan Bingbing for tax evasion, official news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday, months after she disappeared following allegations she was underpaying taxes. The report further states that an investigation by tax authorities found Fan had divided her contract to evade taxes of 7.3 million yuan ($1.1 million) over payments for her role in the film Air Strike.

“The tax bureau in the eastern coastal province of Jiangsu delivered its judgment to Fan on Sunday, levying fines of more than 596 million yuan ($86.78 million) for tax evasion and assessing overdue taxes of more than 288 million yuan ($41.93 million)”, news agency, Xinhua said.