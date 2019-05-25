Fans believe Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson cheating drama is fake

In Com Staff May 25 2019, 12.11 am May 25 2019, 12.11 am

Khloe Kardashian is a 'broken woman' in the latest series of Keeping Up With the Kardashians after Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal - but some fans are still not convinced of the drama. There are several key moments in the latest trailer teasing what's still to come that suggests the drama is staged for ultimate impact. Even Kylie Jenner didn't seem that bothered by the revelation of what had happened, breaking her silence for the first time in a brief clip. She says of Jordyn "she's f***ed up" but one fan pointed out on Instagram, "Kylie looked like she didn’t even give a f***", however, she was later heard crying over Khloe down the phone.

A previous episode which appeared to set up Khloe for even more of betrayal was seen praising Jordyn for the 'woman she'd become', implying that the love triangle was a mere plot. Medium Tyler Henry 'predicted' Tristan would get involved with one of Khloe's siblings back in 2017, leading some to wonder if the show producers were inspired back then. The Kardashians are well known for faking drama and misleading fans and some believe Kris Jenner masterminded the whole thing to boost flagging ratings.

"If Kris Jenner thinks I’m watching KUWTK know the Jordyn Woods drama she’s definitely right!" one fan unashamedly confessed."I'm really wondering if Kris and they really masterminded this whole Jordyn thing because I know at least 5 people, myself included, who weren't even checking for her fitness brand before the scandal. Now we're all planning our fits. Seems like a strategy to me," speculated another. "Yeah. That Jordyn Woods drama promo was lit. Kris did excellently," agreed a third.

It's also been revealed that Khloe was considering dumping Tristan four months before the cheating scandal emerged. Khloe and Tristan had appeared on the outs for a while after his first run-in with another woman, but Khloe seemed determined to put the past behind them. However in the episodes at the beginning of series 16, it showed just how difficult Khloe was finding making it work before any of the Jordyn drama happened, and was considering breaking up with him. She said during their family vacation to Bali where she consulted a medium.

"Ever since what's happened between Tristan and me, nobody knows [but] I fight an inner battle with myself in regards to what is the best thing to do for my relationship and for me. This woman is spot on with me." In front of the green screen after considering what she wanted to do Khloe said, "It's hard to overcome cheating. It's hard to gain the trust back. You wonder, 'Will it ever be the same?' Will you ever get back to where you were prior to this whole cheating scandal? I'm really just trying to reevaluate what's important to me and make the right decision, but you don't know."

After the series started documenting the impending breakdown of Khloe's relationship, E! announced that the third series of her show Revenge Body would be coming. This time around Khloe has her own motivation for her own revenge body following Tristan's kiss with Jordyn and the resulting fallout. And when the news finally breaks in the series, Khloe weeps in front of the familiar green screen, "I'm not just a TV show. This is my life."