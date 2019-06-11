In Com Staff June 11 2019, 5.55 pm June 11 2019, 5.55 pm

Kim Kardashian has posted the first close-up picture of her son Psalm and fans are convinced she has revealed his middle name. The 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has not given any of her children a middle name as yet but in posting a pic of Psalm, fans are pointing to the name in the caption as proof that she has broken her own tradition.

While many fans are gushing over the reality star's son, comparing him favorably with his bigger sister Chicago, there were some that shared their thoughts on the name. Captioning the cute pic, in which Psalm is chilling out as he lies with his arms up and his hands resting under his head, Kim wrote: "Psalm Ye" .'Ye' is the name that Psalm's dad Kanye West refers to himself as and fans believe that his newborn son is taking his moniker for his middle name.

One fan wrote: "Worlds gone mad. Psalm Ye, f***ing hell. Ye, what the f***. Ye". Another tweeted: "Wait, his middle name is Ye? Psalm Ye West. Give the boy a chance fags". Not all were so disparaging though, with one hailing the choice, saying: "Psalm Ye is actually kind of a genius name."

Kim welcomed Psalm with husband Kanye West on May 9. He is the couple's fourth child and was born via surrogate. The 42-year-old rapper dad has previously been revealed as being 'very hands-on' so far and hasn't 'shied away from a dirty diaper'.The couple is also parents to North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, one.

Psalm's birth certificate was also released, revealing that the little one was delivered by Dr. Paul Crane, who has delivered the couple's other three children. Psalm was born via surrogate at Cedars Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles at 7.02pm on May 9.Dr. Crane has delivered all of the Kardashian-Jenner children so far.