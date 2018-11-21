Fantastic Beasts: Jude Law felt no pressure playing young Dumbledore

Hollywood actor, Jude Law, who is seen reprising the character of a young Dumbledore in his latest outing, Fantastic Beasts: Crime of Grindelwald has some interesting revelations to make.

In an exclusive interview to IMDb, the Sherlock Holmes actor disclosed that he was not at all nervous while playing the young Dumbledore on screen. Jude Law, rather made the best out of it as he enjoyed every moment.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “I wasn’t even thinking about the pressure! I was thrilled and excited because while my children were growing up I read them Harry Potter books and went with them to see the films. I am a huge fan of the Potter series, and to suddenly be in it was wonderful. Once you get in the character, there were so many references and David told me we are not trying to recreate the 110 old Dumbledore, so we looked together at the character and I felt so free.”

Well, that’s a good thing, Jude!

Jude Law’s Fantastic Beasts: Crime of Grindelwald, co-starring Redmayne, Johnny Depp and many others is directed by JK Rowling is now successfully running in the theatres, across the world.