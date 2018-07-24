home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Harry Potter fans launch a new attack on Johnny Depp as Grindelwald, after the new Fantastic Beasts trailer

First published: July 24, 2018 02:55 PM IST | Updated: July 24, 2018 03:32 PM IST | Author: Abhishek Singh

Harry Potter fans had a busy day on the internet as they continued to attack Johnny Depp and Warner Bros after the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Gindelwald trailer. The actor was in his character of the film at the San Diego Comic Con to unveil the new video from the upcoming Harry Potter spin-off.

Fans didn’t like the idea of Johnny being paraded around in his character for the film’s promotion. Several petitions were filled to get Johnny Depp replaced from the lead role after he was accused by his then wife Amber Heard for alleged domestic violence. But Writer JK Rowling and director David Yates released statements in support of Depp following the allegations.

Amber Heard was also present at the convention as a part of the Aquaman cast. As per reports, the two stars made a conscious decision to avoid crossing each other’s paths and panels for Fantastic Beasts and Aquaman, both produced by Warner Bros movies. Amber walked in an hour after Depp’s act and that raised many eyebrows.

On the social media, angry fans criticized Warner Bros for retaining Depp in the film and making the former couple come face-to-face at the event. Here’s what some of the tweets read:

Heard had asked for a domestic violence restraining order against Depp just a week after she filed to end their 15-month marriage in May 2016, claiming that the actor had been abusive on several occasions, including one incident that she claimed left her in fear for her life. Johnny and Amber settled their divorce in January 2017 where Johnny ended up paying Heard a $7 million settlement which she claims she has donated to charity.

