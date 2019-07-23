Antara Kashyap July 23 2019, 6.23 pm July 23 2019, 6.23 pm

The Fast and Furious 9 shoot has suffered a major setback after Vin Diesel's stuntman suffered a major head injury, while performing stunts for the actor. Stuntman Joe Watts is now in a coma after he fell on his head when a stunt went horribly wrong. It is reported by The Hollywood Reporter that Vin Diesel was present at the time of the accident and was in total shock while "choking back tears," as he witnessed Watt getting severely injured while performing his own scene.

The incident occurred at the Warner Bros studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, where the film was being shot. He was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital. A representative of the Universal studios told THR, "We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen. We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation." The authorities of the hospital confirmed that the stuntman was taken by air ambulance after his dangerous 30 ft plunge. They said, "An ambulance, three ambulance officer vehicles and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to Leavesden Studios shortly before midday today (July 22), following reports of a man injured in a fall. One patient with a serious head injury was transported to the Royal London Hospital by air ambulance."

The film, which is slated to release on May 2020, went on floors in June. It film will have Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Chris Ludacris Bridges reprising their earlier roles. WWE star John Cena will star as a new character in the film. Fast and Furious 9 will also see Jordana Brewster coming back as Mia Toretto, the wife of Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner. After the sudden demise of actor Paul Walker in a car crash just before the release of Fast 7, the character was shown to have been retired to be with his family.