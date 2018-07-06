Fast and Furious spinoff: Dwayne Johnson welcomes Idris Elba on-board and we are fanning ourselves

Fast, furious and totally killing it; Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has been playing the role of Luke Hobbs like a pro. Universal's Fast and Furious spinoff, titled Hobs & Shaw, has been a much-hyped venture for a long time. And now it's going to be a clash of the testosterones as none other than Idris Elba has come on-board as the ultimate baddie Dwayne and Jason Statham will have to fight.

With so much good looks (not to mention, baldness) on the screen, we are already fanning ourselves. The mere prospect is HOT, very HOT.

Can we just say that this has fired us up to go through the whole day? As per reports, Elba is in the final stage of negotiations with the producers, and then he will start the shoot.

Just a few days back, we were introduced to another new member of the cast, none other than The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby. She has been brought on board to play the role of Deckard’s sister.