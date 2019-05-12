Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel praises Avengers: Endgame co-star Robert Downey Jr

Debanu Das May 12 2019, 5.25 pm May 12 2019, 5.25 pm

Avengers: Endgame has now entered its third week at the theatres and it has already become one of the highest grossing films of all time. It has already overtaken Titanic, and the cast has been sharing special moments from the sets. Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, recently shared a picture of himself with Robert Downey Jr, praising the star for his work on Marvel’s films.

The long caption from Diesel was a tribute to his Avengers co-star. Diesel said that Downey inspired him to take Fast 9 to ‘new heights.’ Fast 9 is the next iteration of Fast and Furious. In the post, Diesel affectionately calls RDJ his brother Bobby. “He has a way of giving everyone he comes in contact with so much inspiration. You see it in the roles he plays. Like me, he has never won an Oscar, but that means zero when it comes to how he has affected the world. His very existence represents the power of resilience,” read Diesel’s caption. While the two actors share a great comradery, their Avengers’ characters could never meet on screen as Iron Man perishes in the fight to kill Thanos.

Groot and Iron Man couldn't meet on screen

Meanwhile Avengers: Endgame has gone past the opening collections of all Bollywood and Hollywood films in India. The film also managed to beat the record held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had made it past the Rs 100-crore mark three days since being released.

Endgame was widely touted to be the last MCU film. However, reports said that the upcoming film Spider-Man: Far From Home will conclude Phase 3. The MCU is a vast collection of 22 films, all of which have a star-studded cast. Endgame may have been the last MCU film for a couple of actors such as RDJ and Chris Evans (Captain America).