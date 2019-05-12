  3. Hollywood
Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel praises Avengers Endgame co star Robert Downey Jr

Hollywood

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel praises Avengers: Endgame co-star Robert Downey Jr

Vin Diesel praises Robert Downey Jr for inspiring him to take Fast 9 to 'new heights'.

back
Avengers EndgameEntertainmentFast 9Fast And FurioushollywoodIron ManRobert Downey Jr.Vin Diesel
nextJumanji sequel: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gets emotional as he wraps up shoot

within