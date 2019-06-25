Divya Ramnani June 25 2019, 12.08 pm June 25 2019, 12.08 pm

The Fast and Furious series is, undoubtedly, among one of the most popular film franchises down West. Needless to say, all its racing, action, chasing and, of course, the emotional sequences added the much-needed thrill into our lives. Not to miss Paul Walker’s sudden demise that came as one huge shock for the FF fans. Well, it was being speculated that the franchise would come to a standstill after Walker’s death. However, the makers are carrying forward the legacy, as they have now started shooting for Fast & Furious 9.

In fact, the primary cast of Fast & Furious 9, successfully completed the shooting for its day one. Star of the film, Vin Diesel took to his Instagram and shared a clip of him, along with co-star Michelle Rodriguez. In the video, both Vin and Michelle expressed their elation on kick-starting the film’s shooting. The actor further elaborated that he couldn’t believe that Fast & Furious 9 is really happening.

View this post on Instagram First day completed! Blessed beyond words. #Fast9 2020 A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jun 24, 2019 at 11:13am PDT

The clip commenced with a super excited Michelle saying, “Nine, nine!” to which Vin added, "We just completed our first day. It feels like a miracle. One hard-earned, but it feels like we’re just so grateful. We’re grateful to you, Universal. We’re grateful for our whole team. Incredible crew, an incredible cast, and most importantly we’re so grateful to you, world, that has adopted this franchise."

Fast & Furious 9 also stars the WWE star, John Cena. In his statement to Entertainment Weekly, John confirmed the news saying, “They have a way of weaving this family narrative and making it a truly successful and globally reaching franchise. They're also known for delivering the larger-than-life action and continue to outdo themselves.”

For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family. https://t.co/7GFzDsX8sl — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 7, 2019