One thing you can always count on is family. The Fast & Furious franchise is due to make its comeback this summer with spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, and we certainly can't wait for that. However, despite that spin-off and rumours of another standalone film centred on Fast & Furious 8 villain Cipher (Charlize Theron), we are keen to see where the central series goes next. The last installment saw Dom and Letty faced with the prospect of becoming parents after the shock reveal that Dom had a son.

Yes, Fast & Furious 9 is on its way and here is everything we know about the next chapter for the Toretto family and friends. Fast & Furious 9 release date Fast & Furious 9 is due to be released in cinemas on May 22, 2020. It was previously due for an earlier release. Fast & Furious 9 cast -Vin Diesel as Dominic "Dom" Toretto, Diesel will reprise his role as the franchise's lead hero in the ninth instalment. Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz Toretto. Despite some initial uncertainty, Rogriguez has confirmed that she will return to the role of Dom's wife and partner in crime. Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto. Dom's sister hasn't appeared since the end of Fast 7, when she retired with the late Paul Walker's character Brian O'Connor, as the pair settled down with their newborn. Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce. The franchise regular will reprise the role he originated in 2 Fast 2 Furious. Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey. The Game of Thrones star will make her return in her third appearance as hacker Ramsey. John Cena as TBC. The WWE star will play "a badass" in the film, as confirmed by Deadline. Lex Elle as Sergeant Reyes, Krzysztof 'Kris' Mardula as Thug, Lucas Black has also been rumoured to reprise his role as his Tokyo Drift character Sean Boswell, having last appeared in a cameo in Fast 7.

Fast & Furious 9 plot-Little is known about the next Fast & Furious film but we know it will unite the Toretto family once again with Mia's return to the fold. Also, could Cena be playing the film's antagonist, the silence on his role might suggest he will go toe to toe with Dom - which we would love to see!