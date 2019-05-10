Fast & Furious: Is Charlize Theron's villain about to get her own spin-off film?

In Com Staff May 10 2019, 12.03 am May 10 2019, 12.03 am

Looks like Cipher hacked into her way into getting her own movie. Charlize Theron portrayed the villainous cyber-terrorist in the 2017 entry into the Fast and the Furious franchise, The Fate of the Furious. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has indicated that the Oscar-winning actress is being considered to front a new spin-off film for the franchise focused on its female characters.

Cipher was responsible for blackmailing Dominic Torretto (Vin Diesel) into betraying his friends and family in the last film, before being responsible for a personal loss. The character survived the events of the film, however. The reports say that the film centring on Cipher would be a part of the plan of Universal Studios to expand the franchise beyond the central series, which it is already doing this summer with the release of spin-off film Fast & Furious presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

The spin-off film due to come out this summer focuses on the odd couple that is DSS federal agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and former terrorist Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). The film is set two years after the events of The Fate of the Furious and follows former enemies Hobbs and Shaw joining forces in order to stop a new threat emerging from Brixton (Idris Elba), a cyber-genetically enhanced international terrorist.

Hobbs & Shaw also stars Vanessa Kirby, Dame Helen Mirren, Eiza Gonzalez and Eddie Marsan. Theron, meanwhile, can currently be seen in cinemas in romantic comedy Long Shot alongside Seth Rogen. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will release on August 2, 2019.