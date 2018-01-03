home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Fifty Shades Freed trailer: Twitter reactions are vicious

First published: January 03, 2018 03:19 PM IST | Updated: January 03, 2018 03:19 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

The new trailer for the third installment in the Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Freed, was released on Tuesday, January 2, to much ridicule. Each of the previous films in the series has been widely panned by critics for its poor writing - the source novels were written on a Blackberry as Twilight fan-fiction - and overly melodramatic tone. However, at least the first movie was a runaway commercial success. The earnings took a steep dive for the second movie, which was shot back-to-back with the third one.

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan return in the lead roles as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. In Fifty Shades Freed they’re a married couple, whose adventures in the bedroom haven’t got tamer. But with visits from characters from their pasts and growing complications, the final movie attempts to satisfy the fans who’ve stuck with the franchise for years.

And for the rest who aren’t too pleased and happy that this is the last installment that they will have to get through. This is what they think.

The film is slated to release on February 9 on Valentine’s weekend. However, neither of the previous two movies released in India.

