Fifty Shades Freed trailer: Twitter reactions are vicious

The new trailer for the third installment in the Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Freed, was released on Tuesday, January 2, to much ridicule. Each of the previous films in the series has been widely panned by critics for its poor writing - the source novels were written on a Blackberry as Twilight fan-fiction - and overly melodramatic tone. However, at least the first movie was a runaway commercial success. The earnings took a steep dive for the second movie, which was shot back-to-back with the third one.

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan return in the lead roles as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. In Fifty Shades Freed they’re a married couple, whose adventures in the bedroom haven’t got tamer. But with visits from characters from their pasts and growing complications, the final movie attempts to satisfy the fans who’ve stuck with the franchise for years.

And for the rest who aren’t too pleased and happy that this is the last installment that they will have to get through. This is what they think.

Someone sarcastically applauded the Fifty Shades Freed trailer and the whole theater laughed. Gosh I love New York. — Karl Delossantos (@karl_delo) December 21, 2017

The trailer for Fifty Shades Freed has them having sex right there in front of God and everybody but I can't even have gay superheroes — Don't be savage, Shelia (@japace92) December 21, 2017

oh before i go to sleep i just wanted to say that the ‘fifty shades freed’ trailer came on in the cinemas tonight. i was sitting with my mum and we just laughed the whole way though so it made it less awkward. — tj ✰ (@tarotphiI) December 22, 2017

The film is slated to release on February 9 on Valentine’s weekend. However, neither of the previous two movies released in India.