Filmmaker Abigail Disney is backing a website to track films with sexual offenders, here's how it works

The #MeToo campaign is all set to be taken a few notches further. Filmmaker Abigail Disney is all geared up to put an end to ‘raping and pillaging’ in Hollywood. Abigail is backing a female-led company, known as Level Forward, which is driven to produce content with women and people of colour, besides other initiatives, reports The Hollywood Reporter. On June 27, Abigail and Adrienne Becker, her partner spoke to the media about the company which was launched in January.

According to reports, Level Forward is an investor of Rotten Apples which is a website with a database of films. It helps users who are keen on finding out if a certain film or TV show’s cast or crew is involved in sexual misconduct allegations. Rotten Apples was released last year in December, following the MeToo campaign.

The website is currently in a beta stage but promises to expand. If a film has anyone involved in any sort of sexual misconduct allegation, the site's text updates to Rotten Apples. In case there's an offender, a link is made available to a news report. We put in a few of our favourite films on the website and here are the results.

American Pie 2

Though he denied the allegations, two women working on the sets of I'm Still Here, filed sexual harassment cases against Casey Affleck. The claim was settled out of court.

It

None of the crew or cast were involved in any sexual misconduct allegations.

Avengers: Infinity War

Nope, thankfully nothing here. We'd be really disappointed if there was.

Titanic

All clear. The website updates to show Fresh Tomatoes if there's no one involved in sexual misconduct allegations.

Gone Girl

Ben Affleck has been accused of groping multiple women, including Hilarie Burton.

Incredibles 2

Reports claim that executive producer John Lasseter is accused by many of “grabbing, kissing, making comments about physical attributes.”

Gangs of New York

Executive producer Bob Weinstein and producer Harvey Weinstein. Both brothers have cases of harassment against them. Harvey has been accused by many women of sexual misconduct.

The Cosby Show

Bill Cosby has been convicted on three counts of sexual assault.

Chinatown

Roman Polanski has been accused of rape by four women. He had even admitted to having sex with a minor in 1977.

The Usual Suspects

Kevin Spacey has been accused of making unwanted sexual advances to a number of people and even 'trying to seduce' actor Anthony Rapp.