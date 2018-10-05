First Man effect: Ryan Gosling’s daughters think he’s a real astronaut

Most acclaimed actors are known to immerse themselves into the character they are playing. In some cases, it’s so much so that they literally become the characters they play and we’ve seen it multiple times in Hollywood and Bollywood. While fans get the best deal, the families of these stars are forced to cope with reality. That seems to be the case with Ryan Gosling who will next be seen in the Neil Armstrong biopic titled First Man.

Goslings’ daughters now believe that their dad is an actual astronaut. Gosling was recently on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed that his daughters are convinced he’s the real deal. “They came on this day where I was shooting a launch scene, so I was in the spacesuit and pretending to launch. I think they think I’m an astronaut now. My oldest said the other day — she pointed to the moon — she was like, ‘That’s where you work, right?’” he said.

The actor has spent a major chunk of the last few months in space suits and around space-related equipment as he portrays the life and years preceding Armstrong’s landing on the moon. The film has also run into a bit of controversy after the makers planned to omit the part where Armstrong plants an American flag on the moon during Apollo 11's mission.

Directed by the man behind La La Land, Damien Chazelle, First Man releases on October 11.