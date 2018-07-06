Five days after her wedding, Kaley Cuoco lands up in hospital

It looks like Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco is not having the best honeymoon. In what could possibly be called a nightmarish event, Cuoco had to undergo surgery on her shoulder. A post shared on Instagram shows her new husband, Karl Cook smiling on his wife’s ‘road to recovery’. Cuoco revealed that she had to go through a surgery five days after getting married.

The couple looked in high spirits in the selfie and they even captioned it as #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon. The picture was reportedly snapped after her anesthesia wore off.

She then joked with another post where she sported a frowned face, calling it her post-wedding glow. Kaley was sure that Karl would post a number of gems while she is busy recovering and he didn’t disappoint!

Soon after, Karl posted a video of Cuoco ‘snoring like a distressed walrus’ with her shades on and mouth open – quite reminiscent of something that Penny would do, while Leonard makes sure everything is okay with his wife. Kaley’s followers thronged to Karl’s account and scoured through photos of the couple before and after the surgery.

On June 30 Kaley and Karl got married in an intimate ceremony in California, in a horse stable, as the couple is fond of animals and Karl is a professional equestrian.