Five of the original Avengers got matching tattoos, reveals Robert Downey Jr

The Avengers are a league of extraordinary heroes who dedicated their lives to protecting humanity. They might have messed it up with Thanos but that sort of stuff happens – it’s not every day that you face a giant purple coloured creature wielding five Infinity Stones. So when the galaxy is recovering from the effects of the brutal assault, five of the original six Avengers decided to get matching tattoos.

In an interview with EW, Robert Downey Jr said, “Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo… And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo.” He added that it was Scarlett Johansson’s idea and she and Chris Evans had done it in New York. The artist flew over to Los Angeles and did it on Robert and Jeremy Renner. The Avengers then bullied their buddy Chris Hemsworth into doing it.

The tattoo is modeled closely after the Avengers’ symbol and shows the number six, which is used to represent the main characters of the film released in 2012 - Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, The Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye.

“And each one of us drew a line on the artist with his own tattoo gun and it was a total massacre. Each of us contributed to giving the tattoo artist the sixth tattoo that he designed for us,” said Robert.

The tattoo artist, Josh Lord, got another one on him designed by Scarlett which apparently looked beautiful. However, the line she was supposed to draw was straight, instead, it looked like a lightning bolt. The 53-year-old shared a number of Instagram posts to show his new possession.

Avengers: Infinity War broke multiple box office records, raking $250 million on its opening weekend to become the biggest film opening of all time. The Infinity War sequel is due to be out in May 2019.