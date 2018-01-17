Flash might be directed by Spiderman: Homecomings screenwriters

It seems like, the “fastest man alive” will finally get his directors for his silver screen representation. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the screenwriters behind Sony and Marvel's ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ – John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, are in negotiations with DC and Warner Bros to direct 'Flashpoint', the Flash's standalone movie. However, the studio has declined to comment on the issue. Besides, no release date has been set for 'Flashpoint' as of now.

The film will star Ezra Miller, reprising his role as Barry Allen/The Flash from Justice League. Daley and Goldstein were mostly known for writing comedies like Horrible Bosses. They have also directed Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams' Game Night.

According to a report published by ANI, the studio had initially wanted Batman actor Ben Affleck to direct the movie, but he chose to skip the director's chair. Reportedly, the film earlier had two other directors attached. Filmmaker Rick Famuyiwa left in October 2016 over "creative differences,” followed by Seth Grahame-Smith, who had written the script and was attached to Rick.

The reboot of Spider-Man, titled 'Homecoming', which was written by Daley and Goldstein, earned more than 880 million dollars worldwide.