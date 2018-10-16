Flash won't be flashing at the box office anytime soon

Flash fans, across the globe, will have to wait a little longer for the solo Flash film. As reported by Variety, the untitled Flash film hadn't actually been formally greenlit though the shooting was supposed to commence in March. Whilst still without a release date, the newest impediment stems from the unfinished script. Since the script is being worked upon, the studio feels that it won't be ready in time, and hence pushed back the release to 2021.

This doesn't bode well for Ezra Miller, the man who plays Flash in the film. Miller holds a supporting role in Fantastic Beast - the Harry Potter spin-off. The third instalment of Fantastic Beasts begins production and Ezra Miller will have a massive scheduling conflict while doing both films.

The standalone Flash film has been in the pipeline far too long. The fate of the film was undecided when director Rick Famuyiwa walked out on the project in 2016 citing creative differences. The studio then brought on John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (of Spider-Man: Homecoming fame) as directors. Warner Bros have currently paused the Superman and Batman movies considering the abysmal performance of Justice League.

