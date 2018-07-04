Football’s Coming Home: Millie Bobby Brown is all about The Three Lions

Stranger Things has catapulted a number of teenagers to international stardom. Playing the role of Eleven, earned the 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown a number of awards and with the next season of the show currently in the works, the actress is having a fun time chilling with friends and following the World Cup. Being a Brit, it comes as no surprise that she supports England, and in a story on Instagram, she showed off her support for The Three Lions.

Millie is seen in a car with a friend singing the British national anthem, God Save the Queen, displaying her national pride. Following that up, Millie and her chums are singing to the tunes of Football’s Coming Home, a track by Lightning Seeds. The song is directed at the England national football team. With England beating Columbia in Russia through penalties, the country is euphoric and it comes as no surprise when Millie sings the tune. She probably even has her fingers crossed for Harry Kane and Co. to win the Cup.

@Baddiel Shoreditch High St blocked to traffic due to spontaneous rendition of Three Lions pic.twitter.com/W76Qd1QxoL — Dan Onymous (@Aurelius) July 3, 2018

When Eric Dier netted the winner against the Latin Americans, England fans swore that the World Cup knockout curse was finally lifted, sparking elaborate celebrations across the island-nation. People were seen on the streets singing Football’s Coming Home in chorus, dancing, holding up beers and bringing traffic to a standstill.