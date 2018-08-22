Forget Nick Jonas, a hotter Nick arrives in India

The Jonas Brothers may not have toured India, but Priyanka Chopra surely made one come all the way down for her. Our Desi Girl won the heart of Nick Jonas and the two made it official this Saturday as they got engaged. However, we are not here to talk about Nick. Well, we will talk about Nick, but not Jonas. Nick Bateman has arrived in India and it's getting hot in here. Nick who, you ask? Well, feast your eyes on his pictures first and then we will start off.

Yeah, that's the Nick we are talking about. The man has arrived in Mumbai and we are just blushing hot at the mere thought of him being in the same city. Wearing a trench coat over his black tank, Nick oozed hotness to the tee. And yes, he even took the coat off, only to make his female fans go crazy.

Reportedly, the man is here to attend the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018, which will kick off from 22nd August and end on 26th August.

Nick Bateman is a Canadian actor and model who is a kickass martial arts master as well. Looking at that hot bod, we really have no doubts on those skills. His Instagram feed is full of his pictures (hot, of course), solo as well as with his pets Joey and Keeva. The man is an Instagram sensation and his followers skyrocketed in the year 2014, all because of his good looks, good looks, aaaand good looks.

And now for all those ladies who are thinking of nicking this Nick off, here's the sad news, he is already taken. The man has been dating Maria Corrigan for the past ten years and they are even expecting their first child together. Never mind, we can still feast our eyes on him.