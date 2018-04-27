home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Former Miss World Diana Hayden hits back at Tripura CM Biplab Deb

First published: April 27, 2018 06:13 PM IST | Updated: April 27, 2018 06:13 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Soon after taking the country by storm with his ‘Internet in the Mahabharata era’ comment, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb today made another bizarre claim. Just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned his party cadres to not make out-of-turn comments, Deb generated controversy with his comments on Diana Hayden’s Miss World title.

The 47-year-old lashed out at the fashion industry and even taunted women who according to him are “foxed by marketing and advertisements". But he made sure to target Diana who according to him was not worthy of her title. Deb said she was chosen for business reasons by something he calls “international fashion mafias".

"Even Diana Hayden got it. See, everyone is laughing. Tell me, was Diana Hayden supposed to get it? Aishwarya Rai got it. That's justified because she carries the essence of the beauty of Indian women. Indian beauty is all about Goddess Laxmi, Goddess Saraswati... Diana Hayden does not fit that class of beauty," he said.

The former beauty queen is not one to take loose talk lying down. She had a curt reply in store and told News18, ‘People should be proud of my achievement, rather than belittling it. I am a proud brown-skinned Indian. I am hurt. The minister is in a prominent position and he should be careful about what he says.’

Deb had also said that Indian women did not use cosmetics in the old days, washed their hair with methi water and bathed with mud. “These beauty pageant organisers are international marketing mafia, who spotted a huge market in the country. Today, there is a beauty parlour in every corner of the country,” he added.

Twitter was not

impressed with the BJP leader and condemned the minister. Needless to say, arch-rival Congress too, pitched in.

