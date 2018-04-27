Former Miss World Diana Hayden hits back at Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Soon after taking the country by storm with his ‘Internet in the Mahabharata era’ comment, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb today made another bizarre claim. Just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned his party cadres to not make out-of-turn comments, Deb generated controversy with his comments on Diana Hayden’s Miss World title.

The 47-year-old lashed out at the fashion industry and even taunted women who according to him are “foxed by marketing and advertisements". But he made sure to target Diana who according to him was not worthy of her title. Deb said she was chosen for business reasons by something he calls “international fashion mafias".

"Even Diana Hayden got it. See, everyone is laughing. Tell me, was Diana Hayden supposed to get it? Aishwarya Rai got it. That's justified because she carries the essence of the beauty of Indian women. Indian beauty is all about Goddess Laxmi, Goddess Saraswati... Diana Hayden does not fit that class of beauty," he said.

The former beauty queen is not one to take loose talk lying down. She had a curt reply in store and told News18, ‘People should be proud of my achievement, rather than belittling it. I am a proud brown-skinned Indian. I am hurt. The minister is in a prominent position and he should be careful about what he says.’

Deb had also said that Indian women did not use cosmetics in the old days, washed their hair with methi water and bathed with mud. “These beauty pageant organisers are international marketing mafia, who spotted a huge market in the country. Today, there is a beauty parlour in every corner of the country,” he added.

"Diana Hayden not an Indian beauty, Aishwarya Rai is." : Tripura CM Biplab Deb, who belongs to the Beauty Judgment Party. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 27, 2018

I can't wait for Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb's views on Einstein, climate change, impressionism in modern art and the future of llamas in the Andes mountains. Since he has access to the ancient Internet. #DianaHayden — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) April 27, 2018

Thank God! I didn't won Miss world title otherwise Tripura CM Biplab Deb will say 'This girl do not represent Indian women,she looks like Angrezan' #DianaHayden Diana Hayden — Nancy Arora (@2bottle_down) April 27, 2018

#BiplapDeb is a sexist, brainless ghoul who needs to focus on governance. He lacks the intelligence to understand that he insults our goddesses Saraswathi & Lakshmi by looking upon them as objects! This dimwit shd grow a brain & study Hindu culture! #DianaHayden — Honest Citizen (@CitizenHonest) April 27, 2018

Mahara you haven't understood exctaly why #BiplabDeb issued statement about #DianaHayden . I guess we are our own enemy . #BiplabDeb issued statement for people who have been under Left rule for 30 years these people need new role models not som one they can't relate religiously https://t.co/LHF9PsbBpg — जय श्री राम 🏹 (@sunil_kashmeer) April 27, 2018

Twitter was not

impressed with the BJP leader and condemned the minister. Needless to say, arch-rival Congress too, pitched in.