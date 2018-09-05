Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik goes backpacking for The Kooples

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik’s style experiments have been always on point. From bleaching his hair to borrowing clothes from girlfriend Gigi Hadid, the pop star has set some major fashion goals for all the men out there! And the fact that he brings his own edge to everything he wears didn’t go unnoticed. French fashion brand, The Kooples, recently named Zayn as their first-ever menswear muse and collaborated with him on a line of accessories.

The heartthrob will be featured in the brand’s fall 2018’s advertising campaign. He also helped co-design a range of backpacks for it too, which look uber cool!

Talking about choosing the British pop star as the brand ambassador, Nicolas Dreyfus, co-founder and chief executive officer of The Kooples, told WWD, “For fall-winter 2018, we have chosen Zayn Malik, who perfectly embodies our style renewal toward more streetwear, oversized cuts and redesigned proportions. He has a rebellious, tough attitude with a casual yet always elegant sense of style. Zayn is sexy, creative and charismatic and was deeply involved throughout the design and creation process.”

Besides Zayn, the company has also roped in models Irina Shayk and Stella Maxwell to be featured in its women’s campaign.