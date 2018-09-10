Freida Pinto wants a spoiler-free Mowgli surprise for India

The Andy Serkis directed Mowgli, an adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was reported to be set on a darker tone. This would be a stark difference from Jon Favreau’s 2016 film, titled The Jungle Book where Mowgli shook a leg to Bare Necessities. Actor Freida Pinto, who plays the role of Messua in the film, reveals that the way Serkis shot the film is ‘phenomenal’ and Indian-origin actor Rohan Chand has apparently done a stellar job playing the role of Mowgli.

"I have been waiting for Mowgli to come out. It has been a long wait. It has been three years since we shot for it. So, it is going to be absolutely phenomenal,” Pinto was quoted as saying by Times Now. The actor added that she believes that Chand is the perfect Mowgli.

Freida had more to say though, and teased that there was a surprise coming up for the Indian audience. "Everyone in the team, including Andy Serkis, is on top of their game. Specifically for the Indian audience, there is a little surprise, which I don't want to ruin right now,” she had said. Besides Mowgli, Frieda now has two romantic films on the pipeline.

Mowgli boasts a voice cast including Cate Blanchett as Kaa, Benedict Cumberbatch as Shere Khan, Naomie Harris, Peter Mullan, Jack Reynor, Eddie Marsan, Tom Hollander and Matthew Rhys.