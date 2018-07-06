French filmmaker Claude Lanzmann, best known for Shoah, dies at 92

Claude Lanzmann, the French filmmaker, and journalist who is best known for his work on the Nazi genocide documentary, Shoah, has died, aged 92. The family confirmed the news to Le Monde, however, the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Lanzmann was the son of Russian immigrants to France and was born in 1925 in Paris. At the age of 18, Lanzmann led a Communist Resistance group and smuggled small arms, right under the nose of the Gestapo. During the late 40s, he spent his time teaching in Germany and later returned to France.

He met Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre, after which he joined the board of Les Temps Modernes, a journal that they founded in 1945. Following the death of Beauvoir, Lanzmann became the chief editor of Les Temps Modernes.

Lanzmann’s first documentary Pourquoi Israel? started off with a lot of interviews and was released in 1973. The next year, he began his filming of Shoah by interviewing survivors of Nazi death camps. He conducted these interviews until 1978.

Shoah became a groundbreaking documentary and revealed to the world in detail about the Holocaust. In his later years, Lanzmann directed a number of films, including Napalm, which had premiered at Cannes in 2017.

May he rest in peace.