Frieda Pinto all set to tie the knot with longtime beau Cory Tran?

It’s the wedding season in Bollywood and Hollywood. While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot last week, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas too are reportedly all set to walk down the aisle next month. But looks like Jonas won’t be the only Hollywood actor tying the knot soon. So, there are reports that Slumdog Millionaire actress Frieda Pinto is also planning to get married next year.

Frieda has been in the relationship with Cory Tran, an adventure photographer, from the past few years. According to a report in DNA, the couple is now planning to tie the knot in 2019 and it will be an intimate affair. A source told DNA, “Freida is contemplating marriage. They are serious about each other and Cory has even proposed to her. They are planning a small, intimate wedding sometime next year.”

“Although Freida is extremely guarded about her personal life, she has never shied away from acknowledging her relationships. But, she definitely wants her wedding to be a close-knit, private affair,” the source added.

It was Tran’s birthday recently and Frieda had posted a beautiful picture of them to wish her boyfriend. Not just that, Frieda was a part of the family lunch on Tran’s birthday. The photographer had posted the picture on his Insta story from the birthday lunch.

Good luck Freida!