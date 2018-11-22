image
Friday, November 23rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Frieda Pinto all set to tie the knot with longtime beau Cory Tran?

Hollywood

Frieda Pinto all set to tie the knot with longtime beau Cory Tran?

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 22 2018, 5.52 pm
back
BoyfriendCory TranDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentFrieda Pintohollywoodnick jonasPriyanka Chopraranveer singhWedding
nextJustin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s first thanksgiving and this is how they are going to spend it!
ALSO READ

Dark (k)nights seem to pass as Christian Bale plans his visit to Mumbai!

Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom takes a power nap in a public park!

Mowgli trailer: This is the darkest and scariest version of Jungle Book