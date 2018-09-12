Friend rallies around Ariana Grande, says she was a incredible to Mac Miller

After the 26-year-old Mac Miller passed away due to an alleged drug overdose, his ex-girlfriend singer and actress Ariana Grande has been at the receiving end of severe social media backlash. It was she who put Miller through the overdose as he could not cope with the breakup, haters claim. Ariana's social media post honouring Miller didn't help. But finally, she has a friend.

Miller's friend Shane Powers, in his podcast on the Shane Shows, has come out in support of Ariana. Slamming virtual hates, he claims Ariana was incredibly supportive during Miller's last days.

"He had a lot of good stuff going on. Ariana and him were together and they were very much in love, and I have to say, she was incredible when he was first sobering up. She was a f--king G to him. There could not have been anybody more supportive of him being sober than Ariana, " Powers said.

"I saw that, I was around it, I took phone calls from her, 'How do I help? What do I do?' This little girl was unbelievably involved and helpful to him being healthy," Powers said of Grande. "Because whether he's an addict or not, the way that Mac partied was not healthy," he added.

Would that shut haters? Hopefully so!