Antara Kashyap June 24 2019, 6.23 pm June 24 2019, 6.23 pm

It is still difficult to believe that it has been 15 years since the last episode of FRIENDS was aired. It was 15 years ago the six friends went on their separate ways. Ever since then we have wondered whether the cast of FRIENDS has actually kept in touch. There are many instances that some people or the other have come together in various talk shows and events but the entire cast is still left to get together. Having said that the girls Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow have still remained best friends all these years later. The actors celebrated Cox's birthday a month ago, and now they are back together for an adorable girls night out.

Courteney Cox took to Instagram to reveal that the three friends hung out for the weekend. "Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram....#gotnothing #friends#girlsnight", she captioned her picture. The selfie created a mass hysteria on Instagram as everyone demanded another episode to be made. It is amazing to see how the girls have remained great friends despite their busy schedules.

Courteney, Lisa and Jennifer's friendship came to highlight when it was rumoured that in Jennifer's wedding with Justin Theroux, she only invited the girls. Lisa Kudrow also shared a selfie of the three on her Instagram. "Halfway there... #girlsnight?" she captioned her photo.

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram Halfway there... #girlsnight #? A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow) on Jun 23, 2019 at 10:06pm PDT

Also, check out this adorable photo from Courteney's birthday: