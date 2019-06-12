Debanu Das June 12 2019, 2.00 pm June 12 2019, 2.00 pm

They say that old is gold, and it seems to hold true for Courteney Cox. The Friends star recently shared a photo of herself and her daughter, photoshopped to appear side by side. What caught our attention is that both women were wearing the same dress. Literally. Courteney’s pic was a throwback photo of herself attending the premiere of a movie. Her 14-year-old daughter on the side can be seen sporting that vintage dress.

Courteney captioned on the post that she’s not someone to hold on to things but that dress was a ‘damn good purchase!’ It seems that after that premiere, the dress resurfaced from the Courteney’s closet and made its way to Coco’s wardrobe. The dress is a purple one with floral embroidery and velvet straps. Courteney had actually worn that dress at the premiere of Snake Eyes. Back then, she was accompanied by David Arquette, her then squeeze and Coco’s dad. While Courteney went for the purple number, David had then chosen something flashier. A bright red attire – from top to bottom.

Which girl doesn't like wearing mummy's clothes?

Cox and Coco spoke to People earlier about the mother-daughter relationship. “I want her to tell me everything, and she doesn’t want to tell me anything,” Cox said. “Exactly the opposite of the childhood I had…We bicker, let’s be honest, but we love each other,” she added. “We laugh a lot, for sure.”