From feminine to formal, Meghan Markle’s style switch in just a day deserves a round of applause

Following Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry, her fashion statement has been decidedly ladylike. Looking at her style, it included feminine dress silhouettes, and for her entire first month as a royal, she kept to a strict colour palette of white, beige, and blush.

But wait…until you see this.

Arriving at Croke Park, a football stadium in Dublin, Meghan was surrounded by many people as she and Prince Harry stepped out hand-in-hand. The lady stepped out in a sleek black pantsuit, as she paired the androgynous separates with a white blouse, black pumps and a small black clutch, and wore her hair down in loose waves.

This was actually Meghan's second outfit of the day. For her morning in Dublin, she wore a grey off- shoulder dress by her good friend Roland Mouret, and accessorized with stud earrings from Birks, a Fendi bag, and black leather pumps by one of her favourite brands, Sarah Flint. Meghan also changed her hairstyle, earlier she had her hair in a low bun.

Must say, that opting for a bold black formal look for a royal was a great move by Meghan’s stylist. As none have done this so far if we recollect. George Northwood, the stylist who did Meghan's hair for her wedding reception is travelling with the royal couple in Ireland this week. Meghan, let this kind of a style jeep coming!