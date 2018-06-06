From Kate Spade to Versace: Fashion elites whose shocking deaths created headlines

Murder, suicide and untimely deaths; while it sounds like a gore fest, sadly, all these have played a part in the crucial and stylish world of fashion. From outside, it may look like a dream with all the glitz and glamour, but when you LIVE the so-called 'entitled' life, it is totally a bitter sip to suck in. As Kate Spade's death has struck a shocking blow to our hearts, let's take a look at all the times when fashion elites from Hollywood faced a tragic death and a massive stir was created.

Kate Spade

On June 5, 2018, designer Kate Spade was found in her New York home, in what looks like an apparent case of suicide. She has left behind her husband and business partner, Andy Spade, and a 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, whom she addressed in her suicide note. In the note, Kate has explained her death was not Frances' fault. As details are still emerging, we are still not over the shock of her being gone.

L'Wren Scott

Designer L'Wren Scott was found dead in her New York apartment on March 17, 2014. The New York City Chief Medical Examiner found Scott's cause of death to be suicide by hanging. Scott, the longtime lover of Mick Jagger, was 49.

Alexander McQueen

One week after his mother's death in 2010, designer Alexander McQueen hung himself in his London home. His ashes were scattered on the Isle of Skye, and he left £50,000 ($67,000) to his pet dogs so they could live in luxury for the rest of their lives.

Isabella Blow

English magazine editor Isabella Blow is often credited as the muse of hat designer Philip Treacy. After reportedly making multiple attempts to take her own life, she committed suicide in 2007 by drinking weed killer. A Philip Treacy hat was placed on her coffin during the funeral.

Helmut Newton

Famed fashion photographer Helmut Newton passed away when he crashed his car into a wall in Los Angeles in 2004. He was 83.

Gianni Versace

This was one of the most shocking fashion deaths of all time. Gianni Versace's death even inspired a television series with "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace." He was gunned down in front of his mansion in South Beach by serial killer Andrew Cunanan, in the year 1997. His sister Donatella took over the fashion house and has been taking care of it, ever since.

Such brilliant and in-vogue lives cut short so brutally.