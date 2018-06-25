From secret dates and drives to one of West's favourite star couples, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have come a long way

Amid relationships succumbing to outer forces, theirs shines proudly. David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been married for 19 long years now. It wasn't a fairy tale at all. They have had their share of ups and downs; add to that the frivolous rumours public figures are always falling prey to. Nevertheless, they stuck to each other.

The duo crossed paths for the first time in 1996, during a charity football match. But by then, they were familiar to each other. "My wife picked me out of a soccer sticker book. And I chose her off the telly ... It felt straight away like we'd always been meant to be together," David later wrote in his autobiography.

The other time, we stumbled upon an open letter written by Victoria, published in Vogue UK. Addressing the letter to her imaginary younger self, she wrote, “It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge—although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy.; emphasising, "And yes, love, at first sight, does exist".

Victoria, who rose to fame with the all-female pop group Spice Girls soon started going out on dates with the Manchester United player but kept them discreet and low-key. They'd just drive to a faraway place and have some quiet, quality time together. The first time they kissed together was at a car park space of a restaurant.

Meanwhile, David was thinking of taking their relationship to the next level. In January 1998, he got down on his knees and asked for Victoria's hand, with a marquise cut, 3-carat diamond ring from Boodle and Dunthorne.

The couple, now engaged, were soon off to a Holiday in Spain, only to brace themselves for a difficult time ahead. At the 19098 FIFA Football World Cup, England faced Argentina for the quarter-final, and David was dismissed before the match got over, for a silly kick. The backlash reached its peak and he reportedly was planning to move out of UK. Nevertheless, Victoria took his side unconditionally.

Adorably called Posh and Becks by the press, they became proud parents to their first son in 1999 and named him Brooklyn. It was because Victoria learned of her pregnancy when they were in NY city.

In July 1999, they tied the knot at the majestic Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin. David's close friend and teammate Gary Neville donned the hat of Best Man in their wedding, and baby Brooklyn was the ring bearer.

Soon, it was time for a new home and the couple purchased a lavish villa at Hertfordshire.

In 2002, their second son Romeo was born. "You're always nervous having children but it's the most beautiful thing in the world, so we're both delighted," David told the press, outside the hospital.

In 2003, they moved to Spain after the player was signed by Real Madrid.

The next year, rumours of him having an affair with his assistant Rebecca Loos surfaced, creating much discomfort in the family. Shortly after that, model Sarah Marbeck also claimed to have had an extramarital affair with him.

"I'm not going to lie: it was a really tough time. It was hard for our entire families. But I realised a lot of people have a price," Victoria later said, lending her shoulder to the husband.

However, they got over rumours and had their third son Cruz in 2005.

In 2007, David was picked by LA Galaxy and the family moved to Los Angeles. The same year, Victoria's Spice Girls embarked on a world tour. Things were going great, in both professional and personal front.

In 2011, they were elated to welcome their fourth child, daughter Harper. Meanwhile, upon their arrival in America, the couple had made a number of celebrity friends and were also spotted attending the OSCAR parties together.

The last held Olympics ceremony had Victoria and her girls' gang performing and Spice Girls took the 4 million audiences by storm! We also saw the handsome couple making an entry at Price Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding recently.

We wish you two grow old and happy, in each other's company!