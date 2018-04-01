Gal Gadot accuses Deadpool of stealing her iconic pose, Ryan Reynolds has a perfect reply

We all know that the talented Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is irreplaceable as Deadpool. The actor is also known for his sarcasm and quick wit, and that’s probably the reason he plays this character like no one else. Recently, the actor indulged in a funny banter with none other than the mighty Wonder Woman aka Gal Gadot.

Ryan was recently jibed on Twitter by Gal Gadot, who essayed the iconic Wonder Woman in DC films. The actress took to Instagram to share a screenshot taken from Deadpool 2’s trailer and exclaimed in the caption of the picture, “Dude stole my look!”

Ryan was also quick to reply to Gal’s comment on Twitter with a witty and humorous response.

Imitation is the sincerest form of larceny. https://t.co/vJQcXxbfs9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 24, 2018

The light banter exchanged between the two stars is pretty interesting, considering that they belong to two different worlds – Marvel and DC. But well, friendship never knew any boundaries, right?

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2, which also stars Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Zazie Beetz, Josh Brolin, and Julian Dennison in pivotal roles, is slated to hit the big screen on May 18.