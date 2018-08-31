Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman, why so serious kiddo?

Gal Gadot is every bit of a wonder woman. From being a successful actress to having a beautiful love story, her life is a living dream. She literally took the internet by storm by being the perfect wonder woman on screen and people all over the globe went crushing over her spotless acting prowess, charming looks and irresistibly cute smile. And now that she is so famous, obviously, her fans will be inquisitive about her personal life.

Men might be disappointed to know that she is a married woman, but right now, our topic of discussion is not about her fairy tale romance. But it’s a recent picture shared on actress’ Instagram account that has caught our attention. Gal took to social media and teased one and all with a throwback picture when she was 6 years old. Yep, cute indeed. Have a look:

In the photo, we see little Gal posing for the camera but what’s why that stern look? Her hair neatly done with she wearing a black tee, little Gaddot is looking straight into the lenses. Quite a poser, must say! Throwback pictures always call for attention and if it a celebrity walking down the memory lane, than it is always a delight.

Keep pouring such delightful pictures Gal, we like it! Tad-ad till then…