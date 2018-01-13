Gal Gadot keeps the Time’s Up spirit alive at Critics Choice Awards, delivers inspiring speech

As Gal Gadot received the #SeeHer trophy at the Critics' Choice Award, the ‘Wonder Woman’ actor called for gender equality and kept alive the ‘Time's Up’ spirit. #SeeHer award recognises the importance of accurately portraying women across the entertainment world. Gadot began her acceptance speech highlighting the top three women-centric films of 2017 – ‘The Last Jedi’, ‘Wonder Woman’, and ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

"Although this is progress, there is still a long way to go. We've been witnessing a movement in our industry and society and I want to share this award with all the women and men who stand for what's right," the actor added as she focused on the shift in the industry as a result of the #MeToo movement.

She also said that she will never be silenced and will continue to band together to make strides uniting for equality. Alongside Gadot's award, ‘Wonder Woman’ received three Critics' Choice nominations, for costume design, visual effects and best action movie.

Gal Gadot will team up with Jenkins again for Wonder Woman 2 which is set for release on November 1, 2019. The expulsion of the likes of Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey gave momentum to the #MeToo movement resulting in stars like Gal Gadot stepping in to take control of films from sexual harassers. Gadot, reportedly threatened to pull out of ‘Wonder Woman 2’ if Brett Ratner was going to be a part of it. Ratner, who stands accused of sexual harassment, was removed from the franchise in all capacities, owing to pressure from Gadot.