Gal Gadot to team up with Dwayne Johnson for Red Notice

Fast and Furious co-stars Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson are all set to share the screen space once again for their next Hollywood venture directed by Rawson Marshall. The Wonder Woman and The Rock will be seen together in the action comedy film titled Red Notice. The film will go on floors in April and is expected to release on June 12, 2020.

The movie is reportedly said to be about the hunt for the world's most-wanted art-thief, with Johnson playing an Interpol agent whereas Gadot plays a brilliant and mysterious figure in the art world. The makers are still in hunt for an actor to play the third lead role in the film.

Reportedly, Dwayne is expected to be charging a whooping amount of $22 million to the makers as his remuneration fee, his career best. WOW

Both the actors currently are packed with their work commitments. Gal is busy shooting for Wonder Woman 2 whereas Dwayne will devote his time in the post production work of his already completed projects.

Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson have worked together three times before in TheFastand the Furiousfranchise, in installments 5, 6 and 7.​